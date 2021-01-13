How to get Rust Twitch drops Want to get your hands on some sweet Rust Twitch Drops? Here's what you need to know.

Rust has been around for more than a few years at this point, but the game has found a new following thanks to several Twitch streamer focused servers. To celebrate the game’s success on Twitch, Rust now offers Twitch Drops, rewards that viewers can receive for simply tuning into streamers playing the game. If you’re trying to get your hands on Rust Twitch Drops then we can help.

How to get Rust Twitch Drops

Those looking to get the latest Rust Twitch Drops will have a limited time to do so. In fact, the Twitch Drops event will end on January 14, which means you have just one more day at the time of this article’s posting.

These are just a few of the options open to Rust players via Twitch Drops.

To get set up to receive Twitch Drops with Rust, you’re going to need to link your Steam and Twitch accounts be heading to this site. Simply follow the instructions on the page and once your accounts are linked, you’re ready to start collecting Rust Twitch Drops.

There are a limited number of drops available, including a Shroud Hoodie, a Myth jacket, a Pokimane garage door, and more. Here’s the full list:

Auronplay hoodie

Jacksepticeye storage box

Lilypichu jacket

Ludwig hoodie

Myth chestplate

Pokimane garage door

Shroud hoodie

Sykkuno Longsleeve tshirt

XQC Assault Rifle

Sofa

Industrial door

Hobo barrel

All of these drops will require you to watch streamers with the DROPS tag active for at least 4 hours except for the sofa and the hobo barrel. The sofa will only require 2 hours of watch time, whereas the hobo barrel will require 8 hours of watchtime. You’ll need to watch each stream specifically if you want to get your hands on their drops, but thankfully the Rust website has made it easy to see when each one of them is live.

