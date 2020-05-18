Rust hits the road with Vehicles beta Survivors in Rust are gearing up for a road trip, as Facepunch launches the Vehicles beta.

Survival on foot can be a brutal endeavor. If you're going to try and survive in a non-COVID apocalypse, you're going to need some wheels. It's taken Facepunch a while to get around to this idea, but they've finally come to the same conclusion. So on Monday, the developer revealed some new details regarding bringing vehicles to Rust.

Since Rust is such an expansive game, adding vehicles is a massive change to the ecosystem and one that will require extensive testing. Let's allow the Rust website to explain.

Rust will soon be getting modular cars that players can modify and drive around. With this being a major new feature, we're releasing it initially in a separate version of the game, which is available to try right now.

Our aim with this new beta branch is to allow for plenty of testing not just in terms of fixing bugs, but also in adjusting how the new vehicles fit into the game as a whole. Various aspects may potentially still change such as how they're acquired and used, or balance to their costs and statistics. Please be aware that right now there will be bugs and missing features in this branch.

If you're trying out the vehicles branch, we'd like to get your bug reports, plus any suggestions for changes you think are needed relating to modular cars. The end goal is to have modular cars fit well into the game as something where the value is equal to the time and energy required to use them.

Rust players can access two separate betas for Vehicles, one for the United States and one for Europe. The aforementioned Rust website has all the steps needed to download the beta branch.

Vehicles are a major change to Rust and will take some work to get operating in-game. They'll spawn in with heavy damage, no fuel, and no engine parts. Everything players need to get the cars in road-ready shape is sitting in the world, while higher-end engine parts are available at the Compound. The Compound will also have the vehicle lift you need for regular maintenance. Keep your vehicle maintained regularly, because if every module reaches zero, it's a giant paperweight. Just be aware that the vehicle lift requires electricity to run.

The Rust Vehicles beta is available now for Rust owners and should be ready for the full game later this year.