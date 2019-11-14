New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rust will be coming to Xbox One in 2020

Facepunch Studios' open world sandbox game is coming to Xbox One and slated to launch in 2020.
TJ Denzer
1

If you’ve ever wanted to get your sandbox clan together and go on Rust raids on Xbox One, you’ll get your chance next year. The open-world sandbox is coming to the console in 2020.

We learned at X019 during the flurry of announcements that Rust would be among the many games coming to Xbox One. The game wasn’t given a firm release date during its brief appearance during the X019 livestream. It was really little more than a little video on the game and a graphic confirming Xbox One release next year.

Rust was launched in Early Access in 2013 and fully released in 2018. Now it's coming to Xbox.
Nonetheless, the game derived from DayZ and Minecraft has come into its own and built up an audience on PC with regular updates since its launch on Early Access in 2013. Players will be able to take their survival journey over to the Xbox One sometime next year. There’s no word on if PC and Xbox players will be able to play with each other yet either

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Shacknews as further information becomes available regarding Rust on Xbox One.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

