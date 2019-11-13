Watch the X019 Inside Xbox livestream here With X019 in London bringing the world together in a celebration of all things Xbox, it will have an appropriately huge Inside Xbox livestream. Be sure to tune in here to catch it!

Microsoft is on the ground in London and the X019 event is about to go live, bringing us a global fan fest of all things Xbox. With such a grandiose celebration ahead of us, a major new Inside Xbox livestream is also happening. If you want to tune in, check out all the news, announcements, and reveals for the X019 Inside Xbox, we have you covered. You can catch the livestream here, as well as the time and date it goes live.

The X019 Inside Xbox livestream is expected to go live on November 14, 2019 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET according to official Xbox channels. The special edition X019 Inside Xbox livestream will be hosted on Xbox’s YouTube channel and Mixer as well. Xbox has revealed so far that there will be news running the gamut of 10 Xbox Game Studios titles (including Bleeding Edge and Flight Simulator), new game reveals, an Xbox Game Pass announcement, a Project xCloud update, and more. You can catch the Mixer stream below.

It’s unknown at this time if we’ll see anything new regarding the much-anticipated Project Scarlett. Little has been seen past the rumors and original reveal at E3 2019. That said, even if Project Scarlett doesn’t make an appearance, X019 has a good chunk of gaming on the ledger for the Inside Xbox stream. A Project xCloud update sounds equally promising, given the trending Google Stadia and Microsoft’s efforts to enter into the cloud streaming market of gaming as well.

Whatever comes of the X019 Inside Xbox, stay tuned here to catch it all as it happens. Shacknews will be here to catch the latest reveals and announcements from the show. What are you most excited to see from the X019 Inside Xbox livestream event? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.