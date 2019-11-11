All Google Stadia games available at launch A complete list of every Google Stadia game available when the game streaming service launches later this month.

Google Stadia is an exciting new streaming service, and for those who want to enjoy the latest games without needing insanely expensive hardware, it might just be the answer to a decade-old problem that has seen a number of options come and go. But, as Google Stadia prepares to launch on November 19, many are curious to know just what games will be available on Google Stadia when it launches. Here’s what we know.

When Google’s streaming service launches on November 19, players will be able to purchase and download a total of 12 “carefully-chosen games” according to a PR release from Google. After launch, though, Google has plans to bring an additional 14 games to the streaming service, which should all be available to purchase on Stadia by the end of the year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of 12 games available on Google Stadia at launch.

The full list of games available on Google Stadia at launch include:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Metro Exodus and other titles are slated to release on Stadia by the end of 2019.

By the end of 2019, Google also hopes to offer the following 14 games via Stadia’s streaming service, on top of those listed above.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

GRID

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

If you’re planning on picking up Google Stadia, then you have a few options. You can purchase the Founder’s Edition, which includes a Chromecast Ultra, as well as a three-month Stadia Pro subscription, and one voucher to give a three-month Stadia Pro sub to a friend. If you want to wait things out, non-Founder’s Edition users will be able to pick up the Stadia service at some point in 2020. The Google Stadia Founder’s Edition will only be available at launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland at launch. Want to learn even more about Google Stadia? Head over to the official Stadia website or check out our Google Stadia content here on Shacknews. We’ll continue to keep an eye on Stadia to include any additional games planned for launch or beyond, so check back often for updates.