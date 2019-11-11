New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

All Google Stadia games available at launch

A complete list of every Google Stadia game available when the game streaming service launches later this month.
Josh Hawkins
16

Google Stadia is an exciting new streaming service, and for those who want to enjoy the latest games without needing insanely expensive hardware, it might just be the answer to a decade-old problem that has seen a number of options come and go. But, as Google Stadia prepares to launch on November 19, many are curious to know just what games will be available on Google Stadia when it launches. Here’s what we know.

All Google Stadia games available at launch

When Google’s streaming service launches on November 19, players will be able to purchase and download a total of 12 “carefully-chosen games” according to a PR release from Google. After launch, though, Google has plans to bring an additional 14 games to the streaming service, which should all be available to purchase on Stadia by the end of the year.

Red Dead Online gameplay
Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of 12 games available on Google Stadia at launch.

The full list of games available on Google Stadia at launch include:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • GYLT
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Metro Exodus coming to Stadia
Metro Exodus and other titles are slated to release on Stadia by the end of 2019.

By the end of 2019, Google also hopes to offer the following 14 games via Stadia’s streaming service, on top of those listed above.

  • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
  • Borderlands 3
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • GRID
  • Metro Exodus
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

If you’re planning on picking up Google Stadia, then you have a few options. You can purchase the Founder’s Edition, which includes a Chromecast Ultra, as well as a three-month Stadia Pro subscription, and one voucher to give a three-month Stadia Pro sub to a friend. If you want to wait things out, non-Founder’s Edition users will be able to pick up the Stadia service at some point in 2020. The Google Stadia Founder’s Edition will only be available at launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland at launch. Want to learn even more about Google Stadia? Head over to the official Stadia website or check out our Google Stadia content here on Shacknews. We’ll continue to keep an eye on Stadia to include any additional games planned for launch or beyond, so check back often for updates.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 11, 2019 11:05 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, All Google Stadia games available at launch

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 11, 2019 11:53 AM

      Now there is something I want Digital Foundry to examine.

    • zolointo
      reply
      November 11, 2019 11:54 AM

      Hate to article-shit, but I think this article could do with a clarification pass.

      It makes zero mention that Stadia access is only available to Founders / Premiere edition purchasers. Everyone else has to wait until 2020 in order to not have to buy a controller+chromecast+pro-sub package.

      And lines like these...
      If you’re planning on picking up Google Stadia at launch, then you’re going to have a nice assortment of games to dive into.
      players will be able to download and dive into a total of 12 “carefully-chosen games”

      ... could be read to imply that you get 12+14 games for free. With Stadia it makes all the difference because there are still people that think streaming = Netflix = this is Netflix for Games. That's not the case. Maybe pricing is embargoed? If not, even an abbreviated "games will cost $XX to $YY", or a simply chaning "are available at launch" to "available for purchase at launch" would help out.

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 11, 2019 12:09 PM

        there are 2 tiers of Stadia, pro & free. free doesnt launch until Feb 2020

        With the base level of Stadia, you pay nothing, but are able to buy games from the Stadia storefront and play them across your devices. Games will max out at 1080p/60 frames-per-second in the base tier.

        With the Pro level of Stadia, you pay $10 per month for what is essentially a PlayStation Plus/Xbox Live Gold-esque service. For that monthly fee, you get monthly games that are yours as long as you keep your subscription. You'll also get a discount on game purchases. And games will stream in 4K at 60 frames-per-second, with surround sound.

        https://www.businessinsider.com/google-stadia-game-console-release-date-price-games-2019-6#theres-a-stadia-gamepad-thats-built-by-google-4

        • zolointo
          reply
          November 11, 2019 12:15 PM

          I understand these details. I was just saying is that the article doesn't mention them in passing. It's important in this specific case vs a physical console in order to do away with the Netflix for Games assumption.

          Thanks for reposting the deets, though!

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 11, 2019 1:18 PM

          Negative. My understanding is that the Pro sub just gets you access to 4k gaming but you still have to BUY the game to play it t.

          • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 11, 2019 2:43 PM

            if you have the pro service, it does offer free monthly games, which you keep as long as you're subscribed.
            (this is literally from the google presentation!)

            but if you want something thats not a part of the free monthly games (or are using the standard version),
            then yes, (as of right now) you'll need to buy it.

            • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 11, 2019 3:12 PM

              Which games count as the "pro" service games?

              Just Destiny 2? 🤮

              • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 11, 2019 3:29 PM

                yes, on launch, its Destiny 2: The Collection (including the Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions with Annual Passes, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind).

      • Joshua Hawkins mercury mega
        reply
        November 11, 2019 12:29 PM

        Updated the article with some additional clarification so as to not confuse anyone.

    • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 11, 2019 12:33 PM

      Stadia wouldn't be too bad if the games I purchased on the platform could be downloaded and played offline too. Too bad this isn't the case.

    • duncandun legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 11, 2019 12:33 PM

      Oh ok I thought one of the major complaints was that there wasn't a subscription service type thing to access games. Glad there is!

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 11, 2019 12:50 PM

        Subscription is optional

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 11, 2019 12:53 PM

          Yeah I know. A lot of people were complaining that they didn't have a sub model for free game access (like game pass etc).

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 11, 2019 1:10 PM

        the subscription gets you just destiny right now, who knows what games they will add later on. doesnt seem promising when the first game is already a free game

        • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 11, 2019 2:47 PM

          the version of Destiny 2 included is :
          Destiny 2: The Collection (including the Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions with Annual Passes, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind).

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 11, 2019 3:15 PM

      I still can't believe they want you to buy the game and pay for streaming. Lol what?


      If they were smart, they'd pull an epic games, take a hit and have one or two particularly great games free with a sub or something or even pay for exclusive game or two to bring people in.

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 11, 2019 3:34 PM

        The free version launches in Feb 2020.
        The paid version launches this month.

        The free version streams at 1080p/60.
        The paid version streams at 4k/60/HDR.

        The free version requires you to buy the game.
        The paid version offers free games each month that you keep as long as you keep the service, and offers discounts on buying games.
        (similar model to XBL)

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 11, 2019 4:26 PM

          Well I'm out of the loop or the media is harping on the wrong stuff, I had no idea about that stuff.

          I'd be happy with 1080p/30/noHDR but very very consistent gameplay.

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 11, 2019 3:43 PM

        Clarification that the paid service only offers a subset of free games, and that games not included with the subscription would need to be purchased, but would be discounted vs the cost to the non subscription price

Hello, Meet Lola