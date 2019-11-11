All Google Stadia games available at launch
A complete list of every Google Stadia game available when the game streaming service launches later this month.
Google Stadia is an exciting new streaming service, and for those who want to enjoy the latest games without needing insanely expensive hardware, it might just be the answer to a decade-old problem that has seen a number of options come and go. But, as Google Stadia prepares to launch on November 19, many are curious to know just what games will be available on Google Stadia when it launches. Here’s what we know.
When Google’s streaming service launches on November 19, players will be able to purchase and download a total of 12 “carefully-chosen games” according to a PR release from Google. After launch, though, Google has plans to bring an additional 14 games to the streaming service, which should all be available to purchase on Stadia by the end of the year.
The full list of games available on Google Stadia at launch include:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- GYLT
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Samurai Shodown
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
By the end of 2019, Google also hopes to offer the following 14 games via Stadia’s streaming service, on top of those listed above.
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Borderlands 3
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Farming Simulator 19
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- GRID
- Metro Exodus
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
If you’re planning on picking up Google Stadia, then you have a few options. You can purchase the Founder’s Edition, which includes a Chromecast Ultra, as well as a three-month Stadia Pro subscription, and one voucher to give a three-month Stadia Pro sub to a friend. If you want to wait things out, non-Founder’s Edition users will be able to pick up the Stadia service at some point in 2020. The Google Stadia Founder’s Edition will only be available at launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland at launch. Want to learn even more about Google Stadia? Head over to the official Stadia website or check out our Google Stadia content here on Shacknews. We’ll continue to keep an eye on Stadia to include any additional games planned for launch or beyond, so check back often for updates.
Hate to article-shit, but I think this article could do with a clarification pass.
It makes zero mention that Stadia access is only available to Founders / Premiere edition purchasers. Everyone else has to wait until 2020 in order to not have to buy a controller+chromecast+pro-sub package.
And lines like these...
If you’re planning on picking up Google Stadia at launch, then you’re going to have a nice assortment of games to dive into.
players will be able to download and dive into a total of 12 “carefully-chosen games”
... could be read to imply that you get 12+14 games for free. With Stadia it makes all the difference because there are still people that think streaming = Netflix = this is Netflix for Games. That's not the case. Maybe pricing is embargoed? If not, even an abbreviated "games will cost $XX to $YY", or a simply chaning "are available at launch" to "available for purchase at launch" would help out.
there are 2 tiers of Stadia, pro & free. free doesnt launch until Feb 2020
With the base level of Stadia, you pay nothing, but are able to buy games from the Stadia storefront and play them across your devices. Games will max out at 1080p/60 frames-per-second in the base tier.
With the Pro level of Stadia, you pay $10 per month for what is essentially a PlayStation Plus/Xbox Live Gold-esque service. For that monthly fee, you get monthly games that are yours as long as you keep your subscription. You'll also get a discount on game purchases. And games will stream in 4K at 60 frames-per-second, with surround sound.
https://www.businessinsider.com/google-stadia-game-console-release-date-price-games-2019-6#theres-a-stadia-gamepad-thats-built-by-google-4
if you have the pro service, it does offer free monthly games, which you keep as long as you're subscribed.
(this is literally from the google presentation!)
but if you want something thats not a part of the free monthly games (or are using the standard version),
then yes, (as of right now) you'll need to buy it.
The free version launches in Feb 2020.
The paid version launches this month.
The free version streams at 1080p/60.
The paid version streams at 4k/60/HDR.
The free version requires you to buy the game.
The paid version offers free games each month that you keep as long as you keep the service, and offers discounts on buying games.
(similar model to XBL)
