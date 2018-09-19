Angry Birds developer delists original game due to its impact on free-to-play versions
Rovio is looking into re-releasing the original Angry Birds as Red's First Flight in app stores 'pending further review.'
These birds are angrier than ever.
This is what it sounds like when Angry Birds cry.
Rovio has announced it will be cutting over 200 jobs across all its entire organization.
Rovio, the makers of Angry Birds, have announced plans to cut up to 260 employees from the company's roster.
We attended Rovio's launch party for Angry Birds 2 where they talk to us about the inclusions of boss battles, new features, and more.
Rovio has developed and shown off a VR version of its popular mobile game, Angry Birds.
Rovio is partnering with Hasbro to make Angry Birds Transformers, a crossover that will include a mobile game, toys, and other licensed goods later this year.
Rovio is looking to branch out beyond its Angry Birds franchise. The company is now aiming to develop games that don't necessarily fall into the company's usual image.
With Angry Birds Epic, Rovio is turning the series into a turn-based role-playing game.