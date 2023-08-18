Sega completes acqusition of Angry Birds developer Rovio After officially announcing the deal earlier this year, Sega has completed its 706 million Euro acquisition of mobile game company Rovio.

Earlier this year, Sega surprised many by announcing that it was entering into a 706 million Euro deal to acquire Rovio, mobile game developers and keepers of the Angry Birds franchise. This week, that deal has closed. Sega has officially completed its acquisition and Rovio is now formally part of the Sega company.

Sega announced its completion of acquisition of Rovio via the company’s various Twitter channels on August 18, 2023. With this move, Sega officially gains ownership of Rovio, the Angry Birds franchise, and Rovio’s other mobile IP, such as Battle Bay and Sugar Blast.

Sega completed its acquisition of Angry Birds developer Rovio to the tune of 706 million Euros.

Source: Sega

This marks another major move of a large-scale gaming label into the mobile gaming space. Sega’s 706 million Euro acquisition of Rovio was announced earlier this year, but several other major mobile gaming companies have either completed or are in the works. In January 2022, Take-Two acquired FarmVille and Words With Friends developers Zynga for $12.7 billion USD. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s $68.7 billion USD acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is expected to close before the end of the year, also includes the King mobile gaming studio, which developed and maintains Candy Crush among other titles.

Sega’s acquisition of Rovio marks another major grab of a notable mobile developer in the gaming space and it remains to be seen what Sega will do with the acquisition. With mobile becoming a larger and larger market in the world, we’ll be on the lookout for changes from Rovio or new collaborations from Sega as the two formally begin working together.