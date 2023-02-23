Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Angry Birds developer delists original game due to its impact on free-to-play versions

Rovio is looking into re-releasing the original Angry Birds as Red's First Flight in app stores 'pending further review.'
TJ Denzer
Image via Rovio Entertainment
1

Angry Birds might be one of the most popular early mobile games, setting the table for a ton of titles that would come to smartphones and tablets after, but Rovio apparently hasn’t been happy with the effect the original game is having on its newer free-to-play variants. The mobile developer has decided to delist Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, which is the original game and all of the fun it entails. The reason for the delisting is that Rovio claims the game is seemingly having a negative effect on its free titles in the series.

Rovio announced the delisting of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds via the developer’s Twitter earlier this week. Rovio apologizes to players and claims the game may be brought back at a later date under a different title:

Rovio's statement on delisting Rovio Classics: Angry Birds
Rovio Entertainment claimed that the original Angry Birds was cannibalizing its sales and activity on its free-to-play titles in the franchise.
Source: Rovio Entertainment

Rovio goes on to say that the original Angry Birds will not stop working if you already had it downloaded. This just prevents new purchases of it for the time being.

Rovio goes on to direct players towards its other Angry Birds offerings, all of which are free-to-play mobile titles with in-game purchases. Unfortunately, it’s hard not to see this entirely as a move to direct players to those other games and Rovio’s more profitable business model in them, especially after the company has spent years cutting jobs and shutting down offices to remain afloat.. Nonetheless, it would seem the game may come under the new name after review. Stay tuned for more updates as we await further news on the matter.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

