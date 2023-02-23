Angry Birds developer delists original game due to its impact on free-to-play versions Rovio is looking into re-releasing the original Angry Birds as Red's First Flight in app stores 'pending further review.'

Angry Birds might be one of the most popular early mobile games, setting the table for a ton of titles that would come to smartphones and tablets after, but Rovio apparently hasn’t been happy with the effect the original game is having on its newer free-to-play variants. The mobile developer has decided to delist Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, which is the original game and all of the fun it entails. The reason for the delisting is that Rovio claims the game is seemingly having a negative effect on its free titles in the series.

Rovio announced the delisting of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds via the developer’s Twitter earlier this week. Rovio apologizes to players and claims the game may be brought back at a later date under a different title:

We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game’s impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, the game will be renamed to “Red’s First Flight” in the App Store pending further review.

Rovio Entertainment claimed that the original Angry Birds was cannibalizing its sales and activity on its free-to-play titles in the franchise.

Rovio goes on to say that the original Angry Birds will not stop working if you already had it downloaded. This just prevents new purchases of it for the time being.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been unlisted. We understand this is sad news for many fans, as well as the team that has worked hard to make Rovio Classics: Angry Birds a reality. We are extremely grateful to the Angry Birds fans who have shown their love of the brand and this game from the beginning.

Rovio goes on to direct players towards its other Angry Birds offerings, all of which are free-to-play mobile titles with in-game purchases. Unfortunately, it’s hard not to see this entirely as a move to direct players to those other games and Rovio’s more profitable business model in them, especially after the company has spent years cutting jobs and shutting down offices to remain afloat.. Nonetheless, it would seem the game may come under the new name after review. Stay tuned for more updates as we await further news on the matter.