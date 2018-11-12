Lone Echo 2 gets summer launch window at Oculus Gaming Showcase
There hasn't been a lot of information about Lone Echo 2 since it missed its 2020 estimate, but there's a new update from today's Oculus Gaming Showcase.
From the perspective of an art director, a lot had to be re-thought when shaping VR experiences for players.
This immersive new adventure looks promising.
Echo's third outing enters the open beta phase today and we're jacking in.
This upcoming Oculus Touch title from Ready At Dawn Studios is an immersive zero gravity experience matched with intense multiplayer gameplay.
Ready at Dawn's first foray into developing a completely new property has paid off as The Order: 1886 is among one of our favorite games to be released this year.
YouTube videos of a complete playthrough of The Order: 1886 has shown the game may be completed in just five hours.
Wearing nothing but a towel, our character tries to survive Until Dawn. Do we have what it takes to outsmart a horror movie? Our impressions.
The Order: 1886's game director, Dana Jan, discusses Ready At Dawn's visual approach and how the studio aims to truly bring its characters to life.
The Order: 1886 has been dazzling PlayStation 4 owners with its blend of cinematics and gameplay. Now it's time for Shacknews to finally go hands-on with it.