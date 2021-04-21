Lone Echo 2 gets summer launch window at Oculus Gaming Showcase There hasn't been a lot of information about Lone Echo 2 since it missed its 2020 estimate, but there's a new update from today's Oculus Gaming Showcase.

It's been a while since there's been any word on Ready At Dawn's follow-up to their successful Oculus debut. Lone Echo 2 was announced all the way back in 2018 and was originally estimated to release in 2020. Unfortunately, things (and pandemics) happen and that never materialized. However, during Wednesday's Oculus Gaming Showcase, Ready At Dawn offered an update and a new launch window for their anticipated sequel.

Lone Echo 2 is now set to release this summer on the Rift Platform and for anybody playing on the Quest Platform with Oculus Link. There isn't an exact date just yet, but after missing its projected 2020 launch, it's good to see that the Lone Echo sequel has not been forgotten.

For the uninitiated, the original Lone Echo was a narrative adventure that told the story of an advanced service android named Jack, who worked to assist human Captain Olivia Rhodes get to the bottom of a mysterious anomaly. The anomaly investigation would ultimately lead to the destruction of their ship, which would then lead to Jack exploring a nearby vessel for help. The sequel will take Jack and Liv to the rings of Saturn, as they explore more mysteries about their current timeline. Like its predecessor, Lone Echo II will feature movement in a zero-gravity space, allowing VR users to experience narrative adventures in an entirely different way.

We'll have more information on Lone Echo 2 as it comes in. There's a lot more from the Oculus Gaming Showcase, so be sure to keep it on Shacknews for the latest reveals and updates.