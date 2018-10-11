Quake 2 RTX gets all-new polish in latest visual upgrade
NVIDIA has put out a new update for Quake II RTX that brings a ton of graphical updates to the remastered 1997 shooter, including ray-tracing.
USA's television series focused around John Carmack and John Romero has finally cast its main characters.
The latest patch has arrived in Quake Champions, offering new tweaks and changes plus details about the upcoming esports Season 2.
Quake 2 gets a fresh new coat of RTX paint in the demo NVIDIA showed off during the GDC 2019 session.
Quake Champions keeps improving with every major update. Take a look at the latest patch details.
QuakeCon 2018 is happening soon, and we know when and where fans can register for general admission, tournaments, and more.
Shackers and Quake fans have a few days to scratch together the money to buy tickets to the BYOC and conference.
Setting aside pesky concerns such as college attendance, three Australian Quake players create a mod that evolves into a game arguably more popular than Quake itself.
Quake Champions is still in Early Access and this latest patch certainly addresses some player feedback.