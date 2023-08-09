QuakeCon 2023 stream schedule & charity initiatives Here's everything you need to know about QuakeCon 2023.

This weekend, QuakeCon 2023 is going down. The event will return to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas after opting for an online event last year. A highly-anticipated event among fans of its First-person shooter namesake, QuakeCon has expanded over the years to include everything in the world of id Software and publisher Bethesda. We’ll help you keep up with everything happening this weekend.

QuakeCon 2023 schedule

QuakeCon schedule times are in Central Time

Source: Bethesda

This year, all of QuakeCon’s events will be livestreamed on one day — Thursday, August 10. It’ll be broadcasted on Twitch.tv/Bethesda.

QuakeCon 2023 schedule Events When to Watch Welcome to QuakeCon 2023 12 p.m. CT Slayers Club Live w/id Software Part 1 12:30 p.m. CT QuakeCon Quiz-A-Thon (+Puppies) 1:30 p.m. CT Cooking at QuakeCon 2 p.m. CT ESO x QuakeCon 2023 Trial Run High Score Competition 2:30 p.m. CT QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard contest - In Partnership with SteelSeries 4 p.m. CT AMD x Robytech Speed Build: Are You Ready? 5 p.m. CT Slayers Club Live w/id Software Part 2 5:30 p.m. CT

Charity initiatives



Source: Extra Life

As is custom, QuakeCon 2023 will have multiple charitable initiatives. Extra Life, American Red Cross, 1UpOnCancer, and Trans Lifeline will all be in attendance at the event in some capacity. Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate blood to the American Red Cross at an on-sight blood drive. As for local charities, Dallas Pets Alive will also be at the event, accepting donations for its non-profit.

Bethesda has also confirmed that QuakeCon 2023 will also feature announcements from id Software and AMD. For any potential news out of QuakeCon 2023, stick with us here on Shacknews.