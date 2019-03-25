PlayStation reveals PS VR Marvel's Iron Man bundle, demo available today
Step into the armored suit with this new bundle for PlayStation VR and Marvel's Iron Man.
Gamers will now be able to get even further lost in the massive world of No Man's Sky with VR functionality coming later this year.
All of the game's modes are playable in 2D with 4K and HDR support or in VR with a PSVR HMD.
Now you can step into the chaotic world of Pandora. No...like...REALLY step in there with PS VR.
There hasn't been a better chance to get one of the top tier VR HMDs than this deal from Dell.
Explore a Welsh manor as you seek the clues to help you survive this horrific ordeal.
The hectic shooter from Secret Location can now be played on PS4 with the PSVR HMD.
The release date isn't far away at all and the devs have released a new trailer giving us an expansive look at the magic world you'll guide Quill through.
Get a fresh look at Quill before the inevitable February release date.
Knack, StarBlood Arena, and a handful of others bolster this next series of PlayStation Plus games. The bonus one may rub long-time subscribers the wrong way, though.