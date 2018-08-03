Undertale & Octopath Traveler headline Xbox Game Pass late March additions
Toby Fox's highly popular Undertale and the previously Nintendo Switch-exclusive Project Octopath are among new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.
Toby Fox's highly popular Undertale and the previously Nintendo Switch-exclusive Project Octopath are among new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.
Yet another strong performer for the Nintendo Switch
Learn about each of the different status effects and buffs in Octopath Traveler, including their effects and in-game icons.
Unlock the Merchant secondary job in Octopath Traveler by locating the Shrine of the Trader.
We take a closer look at the weaknesses and battle strategies for all of the Olberic chapter bosses in Octopath Traveler.
Seek out the Shrine of the Thunderblade location in Octopath Traveler to unlock the Warrior secondary job class.
Learn about the different active skills, passive skills, and attribute bonuses for each of Octopath Traveler's four advanced or "secret" job classes.
Confused about how to gain access to secondary or sub jobs in Octopath Traveler? Here's how the system works.
Unlock all secondary and advanced jobs in Octopath Traveler by finding each and every shrine location in the game.
Find the Shrine of the Sage location in Octopath Traveler to gain access to the Scholar secondary job class.