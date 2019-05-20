Twisted Metal TV series is in the works from the Deadpool film writers
The new Twisted Metal series is in the work at Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions, tapping the talents of Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
Sony has just launched PlayStation Productions, a film and TV studio that will bend the company's video game IP into new properties.