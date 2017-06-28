Epic Games partners with makers of The Last Guardian, Inside, and Control
Epic Games Publishing has been busy, announcing that it will publish the next games from the makers of The Last Guardian, Inside, and Control.
Epic Games Publishing has been busy, announcing that it will publish the next games from the makers of The Last Guardian, Inside, and Control.
Make sure you pick up the latest free game to hit the Epic Games Store, which happens to be Limbo.
Playdead's two critically acclaimed moody and atmospheric puzzle-platformers, together in one place.
Blizzard, Campo Santo, and Playdead get two awards each for their games.
PlayStation 4 owners will soon be able to experience the uniquely engrossing story that is Playdead's Inside.
Learn how to open up the mysterious vault door underneath the cornfield, and trigger a secret ending.
Playdead's follow-up to Limbo is also a spiritual successor, keeping and evolving many of the elements that made the original so memorable. And creepy. Very creepy.
Playdead announced today that Limbo will be coming out on July 3 for $4.99.
Limbo is coming to Vita next week, June 4, for $14.99.
Playdead's critically acclaimed child death simulator Limbo is coming to PS Vita.