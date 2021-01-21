Playdead's next game may be ambitious multi-platform 3rd person affair The creators of Limbo are hard at work on a new game that could be the most ambitious project they've yet undertaken.

Thanks to a job listing posted online recently, we now have some new details on the next project from Limbo developers Playdead. The as-of-yet untitled game will be launching on multiple platforms and feature an open world with a third-person perspective. Epic Games will be handling publishing duties.

The various job listings posted to Playdead’s website offer clues to what the new project may end up being. The listing for Technical Director reads, “Our current project is a 3rd person, open world, science fiction adventure built for multiple platforms on Unreal Engine and published by Epic Games Publishing.” It is probably a safe bet to assume that the project will be exclusive to Epic Games Store for PC customers. We previously reported on the project last year when the studio was aiming to expand its staff and it would appear that those original plans have continued to expand.

Playdead burst onto the gaming scene way back in 2011 with the launch of Limbo, one of the most popular and acclaimed indie games of its generation. The studio followed up its success in 2016 with Inside, which also garnered rave reviews and adoration from gamers. As each of the first two Playdead projects has had a heavy focus on high-contrast visual styling, we expect this new game to follow suit.

Keep your web surfing device pointed towards Shacknews for more updates and news from Playdead as they become available.