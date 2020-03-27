Inside & Limbo developer Playdead is hiring for its next project No doubt Playdead is scheming all new ways to creep us all out with its third game.

Playdead is iconic for a number of reasons at this point. Limbo and Inside, while very different games in a lot of ways, have made a bit of a trademark for the indie studio as a developer of haunting and rather creepy platforming games. Playdead has been rumored to be working on something new for a while, and now it would seem they’re looking for a little extra help with that something. They’re hiring for the studio’s third game project.

Playdead posted their hiring message along with a small teaser of their next game on the Playdead Twitter on March 26, 2020. The teaser doesn’t give much. It looks like a pretty stark landscape fitting of a Playdead game, though there’s no action going on in it outside of a fellow standing outside of what seems to be a vehicle. It could possibly be another planet and an explorer, but Playdead games are never so simple.

On the flipside of the teaser are the jobs hosted on the Playdead site for this new project. A lot of positions are available on the Playdead Jobs page, including spots for visual effects artists, level designers, gameplay designers, 3D artists, and more. All jobs would report to the Playdead home location in Copenhagen, Denmark, but it seems like Playdead is looking to fill some substantial gaps in its team for this latest project.

This comes on top of the fact that Playdead was just announced as part of a new and expanded line-up of developers Epic Games will be partnering with to publish, which included Remedy (Control) and DESIGN (The Last Guardian) as well. With Epic Games’ aid behind it, Playdead may finally be in a better spot than ever before to move forward on their latest project.

Whatever it is, we’re here for it, no matter how much it ends up frightening us, making us uncomfortable, or outright confusing us.