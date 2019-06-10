Planet Zoo's Arctic Pack brings winter weather, animals, & challenges
Arctic Pack will be Planet Zoo's first DLC and it's slated to deliver a collection of wintery goods for you to play around with in your usual zoo pursuits.
The animal kingdom awaits, as Wednesday's Planet Zoo trailer gets ready for next week's pre-order beta.
Frontier Developments looks to do for safaris what it did for theme parks with Planet Zoo. Shacknews takes a first look during E3 2019.
Frontier Developments took the stage at the E3 2019 PC Gaming Showcase to give players their first look at Planet Zoo.