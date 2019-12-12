Planet Zoo's Arctic Pack brings winter weather, animals, & challenges Arctic Pack will be Planet Zoo's first DLC and it's slated to deliver a collection of wintery goods for you to play around with in your usual zoo pursuits.

Planet Zoo has been out for quite a bit now, allowing players a whole new environment in which to create their ideal animal kingdom (or prison depending on how you look at it). The game has all of the splendor and customization of previous Frontier Development games, and it’s about to get a touch more with a new seasonal DLC, the Arctic Pack.

Frontier Developments announced the Arctic Pack on December 12, 2019 via a blog post on their website. The Arctic Pack DLC will bring two new scenarios, biomes, and challenges to the Planet Zoo experience. Players will take on the snowy Tundra in Norway, as well as the deserts of Mexico, and attempt to overcome new challenges and story missions in both of these new climates. Coming along with the new biomes and story missions are four new animals suited to the arctic region, including the polar bear, reindeer, arctic wolf, and dall sheep, complete with unique needs and temperaments. Included with this are over 200 new buildings and scenery pieces with which to customize your park and its landscape.

Arctic Pack brings new animals, but you can bet there will be some interesting interactions with the new biomes available for existing critters.

The Arctic Pack DLC is slated to land on December 17, 2019 on Steam and will run for around $9.99. Players will need the base copy of Planet Zoo in order to play. This marks Planet Zoo’s first foray into DLC since the game launched. The game is arguably as robust as Planet Coaster was, bringing the good feelings associated with games like Zoo Tycoon back to contemporary times. It’s cool to see Planet Zoo getting some love, though we looked forward to seeing a little more in the desert end of the updates to the game with some new animals and scenery as well. Maybe that will be a Summer update.

If you want to check out more Frontier Developments goodness, you need to see the update to Jurassic World Evolution, which brought original Jurassic Park scenery and dinosaurs to the game.