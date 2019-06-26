New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: PES Series

PES 2013 demo kicked onto PC and Xbox 360

And the traditional cry goes up, "Kick the ball! Kick it with your foot! Put the foot to the ball and make a football that's footbaaall!" You see, the crowd knows Konami has released a demo for PES 2013, available now for PC and Xbox 360 and due on PlayStation 3 next week.

PES 2013 announced for fall

"Let's kick that ball!" The famous footie chant will once again ring out this fall, as Konami has announced PES 2013. The cheer rises from the terraces, "Kick it with your feet!"

Pro Evolution Soccer 2012 to get two demos

Konami has announced that PES 2012 will receive the double-demo treatment: one demo later this week based on a preview code and one in mid-September based on a near final version of the game.

