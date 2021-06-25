How to sign up for the PES 2022 open beta test Konami has come out of the woodwork with an open beta test for what is likely Pro Evolution Soccer 2022, and you can sign up now. Find out how.

Konami doesn’t put out games as often as it used to, but one thing you can usually count on from the company is another installment of its yearly international footie franchise, Pro Evolution Soccer. After a mysterious absence in 2020, Konami has returned with a sudden open beta test for a “new football game”. We’re going to go ahead and bet it’s either PES 2022 or eFootball PES 2022 (as the naming convention of the last title). But more importantly, here’s how you can get in on the action.

How to sign up for the PES 2022 open beta test

Konami hasn't officially called its "new football game" it's having an open beta for PES 2022, but we're pretty sure it's PES 2022.

The PES 2022 open beta test was announced quite suddenly with a new webpage that launched recently (though the URL has “wepes” in it, so we can guess pretty easily). The beta test is said to be an online performance test that will run on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S during the test period of June 24, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET to July 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. In order to be a part of the PES 2022 open beta, you only need to go to your consoles page and locate an item called “New Football Game Online Performance Test”. Download that, launch it, and you’ll be taking part in Konami’s “mystery” soccer game.

Despite the fact that Konami is much quieter these days when it comes to gaming news, the company still reliably puts out Pro Evolution Soccer games. After switching to the eFootball PES moniker in 2019, it followed up with eFootball PES 2021 in September 2020.

It may have been issues with production last year with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting a lot of business, but Konami seems set to return with PES 2022 this year. If you want to get in on the open beta test, be sure to follow the instructions above and play while you can.