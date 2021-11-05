Konami delays eFootball 2022 v1.0.0 and issues pre-order refunds Konami is pushing Version 1.0 of eFootball 2022 back to Spring 2022 and has issued refunds to those who pre-ordered Premium Player Packs.

When Konami announced its new free-to-play reboot of the Pro Evolution Soccer series in eFootball 2022, it sounded like an interesting model. Being able to dip your toes in the water, collect clubs and players for your squad, and challenge other players across the world with some of our favorite pitch players sounded like a unique spin on the soccer sim. Unfortunately, the common consensus is that eFootball 2022 has done anything but deliver a satisfying experience. With this in mind, Konami has delayed the game’s full 1.0 launch out of this November and into next year with an apology and refunds for pre-ordered DLC.

Konami made the announcement regarding eFootball 2022’s delay and refunds in a blog post on November 5, 2021. According to the post, eFootball 2022’s expected v1.0.0 release will now be pushed back to Spring 2022 to allow the team to try to fix up the game and get it to a reasonable level of quality. In the meantime, Konami apologized for the state of the game and stated it would automatically refund purchases of the eFootball 2022 Premium Players Packs.

Numerous physics glitches, weird animations, and freaky bugs have plagued eFootball 2022's rollout, forcing a delay to 2022.

Having announced eFootball 2022 in July 2021 this year, the game was supposed to be a reboot of the Pro Evolution Soccer series, which last ended on eFootball PES 2021. The full move to eFootball included going free-to-play with what was expected to be a high-level quality soccer sim experience, playable for free with seasons and additional players and clubs forthcoming. Unfortunately, the game was a mess from top to bottom with player models looking horrid and bugs aplenty throughout the game. The extensive work Konami has to get through to make it good can be glimpsed from the massive set of patch notes that just launched, and there’s still plenty more to go.

It looks like eFootball is off to a tremendously rocky start in its new iteration, but it will remain to be seen if Spring 2022 is enough time for the dev team at Konami to bring it up to snuff. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further details and info.