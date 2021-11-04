Konami's eFootball PES 2021 has crossed 450 million 'cumulative' downloads In its quarterly earnings report, Konami shares that PES 2021 has surpassed 450 million downloads worldwide.

Konami recently released its quarterly financial earnings, where the game company detailed its financial performance over the past few months for shareholders. While the report is mainly focused on numbers and the financial side of things, we also learn about some of the company’s biggest performers, it’s in this quarterly earnings report that Konami announced that eFootball PES 2021 has crossed 450 million cumulative downloads worldwide.

The Konami earnings report was shared on November 4, and gives plenty of insight as to how the company’s business has performed and how it navigated the pandemic in recent months. In the section dedicated to its digital offerings, the company speaks about eFootball PES 2021.

Amidst these circumstances, eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 (Known overseas as eFootball PES 2021), with the cumulative number of downloads around the world having reached 450 million…” It’s a massive amount of downloads, but it’s important to note the word “cumulative” in the statement. In addition to being available on PC and consoles, eFootball PES 2021 is available as a free download on mobile devices, which likely accounts for a large portion of its downloads.

Either way, it’s an impressive number for Konami’s soccer simulator. Just like the sport it simulates, eFootball PES 2021 has proven to be popular around the globe. In the earnings report, Konami spoke about its business on mobile devices as well as consoles. “In the entertainment market, future development of game content is expected through the functional enhancement of various devices, including mobile devices and video games consoles.

Konami is just one of many companies in the gaming and tech space that released its quarterly earnings this week.