Oculus Go to be discontinued as company redirects resources into the Quest
As Oculus Go distribution ends, a new development avenue is being created to streamline distribution of Oculus Quest apps.
At today's Oculus Connect 6 Day One keynote it was announced that Go Apps would be coming to Oculus Quest, with paid apps receiving free updates.
With an Oculus Go VR HMD and a mobile smart device, you and a friend can be the secret agent duo in Covert from White Elk.
A Reddit thread has surfaced with pictures of a new virtual reality HMD.
In a future where most jobs are automated, what is the purpose of humanity? Put on your VR HMD and your virtual VR HMD and find out.
What will Carmack's focus be after the Oculus Quest launch? He may have given us a clue during OC5.
The price point may be the sweet spot for someone that doesn't inherently care so much about the VR industry, but wants to interact closely with loved ones.
Carmack believes the Oculus Quest has Nintendo's console to look to as a rival.
It looks like the user retention, feedback, and other elements have led to a direct thread between Go and the newly announced Quest.
The most budget-oriented HMD from Oculus managed to strike a chord with owners and has user retention numbers near that of the more expensive Rift.