Afterparty Review: Demon in a bottle
Night School Studio's sophomore effort Afterparty is all about going to Hell and trying to drink your way out. No, it's not a metaphor for working retail. Our review.
You would think going to Hell would rob you of any moral authority, but that doesn't seem to be the case at all in Afterparty.
Night School studios took inspiration from several films and games when developing their new IP, Afterparty.
Drink the devil under the table with this spooky little game that finally has a release date.
From the developers of Oxenfree comes Afterparty, a game where players must escape the confines of hell by drinking Satan under the table.
Shacknews caught up with Night School Studios to chat about Afterparty, the game that encourages you to out-drink Satan.
Night School Studio continues their dialogue with the underworld in their newly announced adventure Afterparty.
The indie hit from Night School Studios offers new goodies, too.
Oxenfree has already proved itself a standout game for 2016, but it still had a couple of outstanding issues. Developer Night School Studios has now addressed some of those lingering problems with the Xbox One version.
Oxenfree is Night School Studios' first release. But is this supernatural thriller thrilling enough to hold your attention and keep you coming back? Our review.