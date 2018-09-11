How New World Interactive nails realism
The president of New World Interactive addresses realism and crossplay in this video interview.
Deck 13 returns with a new entry in the Surge franchise that offers a distinctly cybernetic flavor of Souls-like action that is likely to please.
Lead Designer Michael Tsarouhas stops by the Shackstream for a few rounds of Insurgency: Sandstorm and answers our questions.
Players can look forward to a new map, new weapons, and a free weekend on Steam for Insurgency: Sandstorm.
The sleeper fps hit Insurgency: Sandstorm has plans to up the ante for cooperative mode players with an upcoming title update.
New World Interactive is bringing the heat in the first major Insurgency: Sandstorm content update, adding the Arcade mode and a few new guns.
The additional New World Interactive studio will provide support for Insurgency: Sandstorm and an unannounced future title.
The new trailer ignites the hype train for what should be welcome new blood to the console first-person shooter genre.