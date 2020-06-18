Insurgency: Sandstorm's Nightfall update is the biggest the game has seen Insurgency: Sandstorm fans get a smorgasbord of new content with the extensive Nightfall update, which come toting new maps, gear, and weapons.

Insurgency: Sandstorm just debuted a massive free update with Nightfall, a free pack with plenty of goodies to keep fans excited.

Nightfall is available now, and it brings a special night variant to each map already available within Insurgency: Sandstorm, including Tideway. You can take on the darkness with night vision goggles, infrared gadgets, and flashlights at your disposal.

In addition to that new equipment, you'll get five free weapons as well, such as the AS Val for Insurgents, the Honey Badge for Security, and two subsonic stealth weapons for Breachers as well as the Sterling submachine gun for Insurgents and the Grease Gun for Security. To add to that, Insurgents get a new integrally suppressed bolt-action pistol in the form of the Welrod.

In terms of cosmetics, all players on both sides get some new night-themed garb to experiment with. To that end, if cosmetics are more your thing, the first paid cosmetic DLC packs for the game have arrived as well with the Ghillie and the Nightstalker packs. Both have skins for either faction, and all four DLC packs can be purchased as a set with the Night Ops bundle.

If you're ready to try out Insurgency: Sandstorm, it's actually 50% off right now on Steam until June 20. For console owners, the game is headed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25. If you've been playing for a while already, be sure to let us know what you think and stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.