Insurgency: Sandstorm set for PS4 and Xbox One release this August New World Interactive is bringing their outstanding shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm to consoles this summer.

It is no big secret that we are fans of Insurgency: Sandstorm here at the Shacknews office. As one of the most intense shooter experiences in years, Sandstorm marries outstanding gunplay with solid level design and anxiety-inducing audio. While the experience has been exclusive to the PC for a little over a year now, the fun is headed to consoles later this summer thanks to publisher Focus Home Interactive. Insurgency: Sandstorm will begin kicking down doors on PS4 and Xbox One on August 25, 2020.

Along with today’s release date announcement, Focus Home Interactive also sent along a new trailer to celebrate the game’s arrival on consoles, which is posted above. It gives a short glimpse of the hectic action you can expect from the game as well showing off its impressive collection of gaming media accolades. Eagle-eyed viewers will likely notice the reference to our review of the game from December 2018.

Insurgency: Sandstorm offers class-based tactical team action across a variety of maps and modes. Loads of PvP options are included in the package, but the development team did not ignore folks who prefer PvE content. In fact, Sandstorm offers some of the best PvE shooter action you can find and supports teams of up to eight players. The hilariously devious AI opponents help it stand out from the crowded pack of shooter contemporaries.

Insurgency: Sandstorm will be playable this weekend at PAX East at the Focus Home Interactive booth (#29017). For more on all the best upcoming releases of the year, make sure to bookmark our 2020 Release Date Calendar so that you don’t miss anything.