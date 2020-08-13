THQ Nordic acquires Metro and Insurgency Studios, new project in the works The parent company of THQ Nordic now owns the companies behind Metro and Insurgency.

THQ Nordic, one of the biggest entities in the gaming world have just added another asset to their collection. It’s been announced that Embracer Group, THQ’s parent company, has acquired several new studios. This includes New World Interactive, the developers of Day of Infamy and the Insurgency series. They also picked up 4A Games, the team behind the Metro franchise. In addition to this, it’s been confirmed that these newly acquired studios have projects in the works.

Embracer Group is looking to hit the ground running, as both of it’s new studios are currently hard at work developing new games. As for 4A Games, it’s been stated that the developer is creating “brand new AAA IP that leverages its decade of experience on developing the Metro series.” It’s unclear if this game will be a new entry in the Metro franchise, but the phrasing makes it seem like 4A is working on something brand new. The company does confirm that new Metro titles will come at some point in the future.

In response to the acquisition, 4A Games CEO had this to say about Embracer Group: "Embracer Group and Saber Interactive are the perfect partners for 4A Games and for our next phase of growth. Together we will continue to build on the Metro franchise and will focus on bringing a multiplayer experience to our fanbase. We look forward to building a new and even more ambitious AAA IP in the near future."

As for New World Interactive, is working on a new project that is unrelated to any of their past works. The developer has teamed up with Saber to bring console ports of the Insurgency games to consoles.

Embracer Group’s acquisition of 4A Games and New World Interactive will certainly have a profound impact, but one that we likely won’t see for a couple of years. Both of the newly acquired studios are working on unannounced projects. Once more details are revealed, we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews.