New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

New World Interactive head of production on tech in gaming

How New World uses different elements to create a unique military shooter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Military shooters are a staple in competitive shooters. For the last couple of decades, these games have defined a genre, and many of the mediums most recognizable franchises fall under the umbrella of military shooter. New World Interactive is the team behind Days of Infamy and Insurgency: Sandstorm. New World makes a strong effort to design their shooters in a way that sets them apart from other products on the market. We spoke with the head of production to delve into this.

Our news editor TJ Denzer, sat down with Derek Czerkaski, the head of production at New World Interactive to talk about their game’s sense of realism, and how it entices players. “We’re really big on trying to create a simulated experience of what it’d be like there. Games like Call of Duty, and Battlefield have dominated the military shooter space for quite some time. However, those games are often criticised for their light-hearted approach to war. New World looks to be the opposite of this.

One of the major aspects that helps New World work toward the goal of creating a nearly simulated shooter experience are modern tech. Audio helps them to ensure a sense of authenticity within a world. New graphical technology is used to create landscapes that are nearly identical to ones you’d see in real life.

If you enjoyed this interview, check out New World’s website. Subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive gameplay interviews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola