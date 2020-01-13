New World Interactive head of production on tech in gaming How New World uses different elements to create a unique military shooter.

Military shooters are a staple in competitive shooters. For the last couple of decades, these games have defined a genre, and many of the mediums most recognizable franchises fall under the umbrella of military shooter. New World Interactive is the team behind Days of Infamy and Insurgency: Sandstorm. New World makes a strong effort to design their shooters in a way that sets them apart from other products on the market. We spoke with the head of production to delve into this.

Our news editor TJ Denzer, sat down with Derek Czerkaski, the head of production at New World Interactive to talk about their game’s sense of realism, and how it entices players. “We’re really big on trying to create a simulated experience of what it’d be like there. Games like Call of Duty, and Battlefield have dominated the military shooter space for quite some time. However, those games are often criticised for their light-hearted approach to war. New World looks to be the opposite of this.

One of the major aspects that helps New World work toward the goal of creating a nearly simulated shooter experience are modern tech. Audio helps them to ensure a sense of authenticity within a world. New graphical technology is used to create landscapes that are nearly identical to ones you’d see in real life.

