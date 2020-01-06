How New World Interactive nails realism The president of New World Interactive addresses realism and crossplay in this video interview.

New World Interactive is the team behind some of the most popular military shooters of the last several years. Insurgency and Insurgency: Sandstorm really up the ante in terms of realism in video games. We interviewed Keith Warner, president of New World Interactive to get further insight into this, along with vr, ar, and crossplay.

Our news editor TJ Denzer sat down with Keith Warner, the president of New World Interactive. In the interview below, the two discuss the importance of realism in games, along with the merits of virtual reality and crossplay. The military shooter genre is fairly crowded, New World manages to remain a viable candidate by creating a unique experience. “We appeal to an audience that wants to have an emulation of the experience of real world.” New World’s titles strive to offer a war experience that feels more authentic and real, rather than the sensationalized and “surreal” styles of similar releases.

Crossplay has been one of the monumental trends in this era of gaming. When asked about his companies approach to the matter, Warner had a careful answer. “We think it’s critical...crossplay has to be seamless.” New World sees a strong value in cross platform play, but believes audiences can be easily alienated if it isn’t handled properly.

