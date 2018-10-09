Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga hears a Whisper in the Dark next week
After a chilling prologue, Guild Wars 2 is set to launch The Icebrood Saga proper with Episode 1: Whisper in the Dark next week.
The showdown with the Elder Crystal Dragon, as ArenaNet reveals what's next for Guild Wars 2's Living World storyline.
Suspicious snowmen are running amok for Guild Wars 2's annual Wintersday event.
ArenaNet has taken notice of the sudden popularity of Beetle Racing in Guild Wars 2, so they're implementing it into this year's Halloween event.
Guild Wars 2 is coming off of its sixth birthday, so Shacknews took some time to catch up with Game Director Mike Zadorojny and reflect on the game's Living World story.
The Guild Wars 2 Living World arc has entered its fourth season.
King Oswald Thorn has returned to unleash terror upon Guild Wars 2.
The next big piece of story content for Blade & Soul is coming this week with the debut of the Silverfrost expansion, as Shacknews heads to GDC 2016 to learn more about what's coming to NCSoft's martial arts MMORPG.
Blade & Soul is preparing its next big update, with a whole new playable class and some challenging new dungeon content.
Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns has been exploring a whole new world since October, but now it's time to take some of those skills back to Tyria as part of the big Winter update.