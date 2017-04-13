Mohawk Games reveal new 4X game Old World, coming to Epic Games Store
Former Civilization dev Soren Johnson and the crew at Mohawk Games will be bringing Old World to the Epic Games Store in early access in the near future.
A new resource, resource system and two new factions and some extra gameplay to an already interesting game.
Mohawk pays homage to a high-profile fan with its new downloadable content.
The Mars trading and expansion strategy game will now let players create and share their own mods.
Mars and the stock exchange get some changes to the economy.
Think e-Trade on Mars.
Offworld Trading Company defies easy categorization. We take a closer look at this RTS with a stock market twist, and talk to studio head Soren Johnson about the inspiration behind it.
Civilization IV lead designer Soren Johnson makes his triumphant return with Offworld Trading Company, which is set to hit Steam Early Access on February 12.
Mars is about to be invaded... by capitalism! Up to eight players will ruthlessly fight one another using the free market in Offworld Trading Company, the upcoming PC game from former Civilization IV developer Soren Johnson.
Eight months after joining Stardock, lead Civilization IV designer Soren Johnson has founded a new indie studio named after his haircut of choice, Mohawk Games. Announcing its first game, codenamed Mars, Johnson has said "The goal is to make games that will be played for years, based on elegant, replayable systems which are not limited by finite content creation."