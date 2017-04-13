New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

All Stories Tagged: Mohawk Games

Civilization IV designer Soren Johnson founds new studio

Eight months after joining Stardock, lead Civilization IV designer Soren Johnson has founded a new indie studio named after his haircut of choice, Mohawk Games. Announcing its first game, codenamed Mars, Johnson has said "The goal is to make games that will be played for years, based on elegant, replayable systems which are not limited by finite content creation."

Hello, Meet Lola