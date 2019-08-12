New World preview: A brave new world
New World is working to bring more action to the MMORPG genre. Through our preview, it looks like it's doing just that.
New World is working to bring more action to the MMORPG genre. Through our preview, it looks like it's doing just that.
Playing together appealed more to the EQ development team than stabbing each other in the back.
In his search for a publisher after Sony hesitated to support an online-only PC game, EverQuest boss John Smedley reached out to the Windows publisher.
Experience a cyberpunk world like never before in Zenith, a VR experience that was Kickstarted in 4 hours.
Amazon Game's ambitious MMORPG wants to give players a whole New Wolrd to do with as they please. But is there enough there to keep them occupied?
The new Blue Mage "limited job" will debut in the next patch as well.
Daybreak games hooked Shacknews up with the world premiere of their latest expansion's key art.
The ornate MMORPG is is currently available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
It's a good time to try the game agaiin.
Tennos will get a chance to experience a new survival mode and earn a new Warframe later this year.