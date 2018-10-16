Interview: A deep dive into WoW Shadowlands
We speak with the developers behind World of Warcraft to talk about the game's latest expansion.
We speak with the developers behind World of Warcraft to talk about the game's latest expansion.
Learn about how influential Eve Online's community is on the game's development.
Playing together appealed more to the EQ development team than stabbing each other in the back.
In his search for a publisher after Sony hesitated to support an online-only PC game, EverQuest boss John Smedley reached out to the Windows publisher.
Developers share memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Daybreak Game Company's groundbreaking MMORPG.
We visited Wargaming studios in Austin, Texas and learned everything there is to know about the upcoming submarines expansion.
Release date, progression details, and everything we learned about World of Warships: Legends on our visit to Wargaming Studios
Conqueror's Blade, the new medieval-themed free-to-play MMO from Booming games and My.Games is now available in open beta form.
This ambitious title was revealed during The Game Awards 2018 and Atlas looks like an incredibly massive pirate experience.
The Korean MMO has new content on the horizon for players anxious for English localization.