Riot Games is hiring for its League of Legends MMO Riot Games wants YOU to work on its League of Legends MMO.

Riot Games has already staked its claim as one of the biggest names in the MOBA world, and is looking to extend its reaches further. While Valorant has been a solid foray into the tactical FPS genre, Riot Games now has its sights set on yet another corner of gaming, as the developer has confirmed it’s in the early stages of developing an MMO set in the League of Legends universe.

This news was directly confirmed to Shacknews by Riot Games. The League of Legends and Valorant developer made a new page on its official website, where it states that it’s looking for new members to join the team. Riot Games is currently hiring the following position to work on the MMO:

Gameplay Engineering

Game Design

UX Design

Game Art (All Sub-Disciplines)

Game Production

Not much else is known about the upcoming MMO, other than the fact that it’s set in the League of Legends universe. With the deep and extensive lore behind LoL, it’s an obvious choice to get the MMO treatment. The job listing says that the company is looking for devs with experience on MMOs, but it’s not required. They also encourage interested applicants to check back periodically, as the page will be updated when new positions become available.

League of Legends is one of the most popular games in the world, and recently released tactical FPS Valorant is quickly becoming a staple in the esports world. With a fighter game apparently in the works, as well as the LoL MMO, it’s clear Riot Games is looking to truly diversify its offerings.

With the project still hiring for key roles, it’s still very early in the development stage. Because of this, we shouldn’t expect to see the game released, or even get a proper reveal, for quite a while. When more information becomes available, you can expect to see it on the Riot Games topic page right here on Shacknews.