Riot Games is hiring for its League of Legends MMO

Riot Games wants YOU to work on its League of Legends MMO.
Donovan Erskine
2

Riot Games has already staked its claim as one of the biggest names in the MOBA world, and is looking to extend its reaches further. While Valorant has been a solid foray into the tactical FPS genre, Riot Games now has its sights set on yet another corner of gaming, as the developer has confirmed it’s in the early stages of developing an MMO set in the League of Legends universe.

This news was directly confirmed to Shacknews by Riot Games. The League of Legends and Valorant developer made a new page on its official website, where it states that it’s looking for new members to join the team. Riot Games is currently hiring the following position to work on the MMO:

  • Gameplay Engineering
  • Game Design
  • UX Design
  • Game Art (All Sub-Disciplines)
  • Game Production

Not much else is known about the upcoming MMO, other than the fact that it’s set in the League of Legends universe. With the deep and extensive lore behind LoL, it’s an obvious choice to get the MMO treatment. The job listing says that the company is looking for devs with experience on MMOs, but it’s not required. They also encourage interested applicants to check back periodically, as the page will be updated when new positions become available.

League of Legends is one of the most popular games in the world, and recently released tactical FPS Valorant is quickly becoming a staple in the esports world. With a fighter game apparently in the works, as well as the LoL MMO, it’s clear Riot Games is looking to truly diversify its offerings.

With the project still hiring for key roles, it’s still very early in the development stage. Because of this, we shouldn’t expect to see the game released, or even get a proper reveal, for quite a while. When more information becomes available, you can expect to see it on the Riot Games topic page right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 22, 2021 12:43 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Riot Games is hiring for its League of Legends MMO

    • quakemonkey legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 22, 2021 2:02 PM

      Massive LOL.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 22, 2021 2:10 PM

      whaaaaaaat. uhhhh welp. I wonder what their revenue model is. "traditional" monthly sub? paid base game but free content?

      anyway I guess they are to be applauded for trying to cover many gaming genres

    • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 22, 2021 2:59 PM

      I am visualizing all the different Realms as Races, then all the Factions are already there, then all the Boss Battles are vs Champions from the main game.

