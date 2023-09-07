World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Guardians of the Dream interview We spoke with the WoW creative team to learn about the 10.2 update for the MMO.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the most recent expansion for the MMO, adding new locations, characters, and quests. While we’re likely still far away from the next major expansion, Blizzard is continuing to keep Dragonflight fresh with incremental content updates. Next up is Guardians of the Dream, which will arrive with the game’s 10.2 update. We spoke with the devs to learn more about what’s next for WoW.

Shacknews Head of Video and WoW connoisseur Greg Burke held an interview with blizzard to learn more about what’s new in the next update. The 10.2 update will usher in Season 3, and with it comes a fresh batch of content for players to dig into. Learn more in our interview embedded above.

Players won't have to wait much longer to check out Guardians of the Dream and everything else Blizzard has in-store for World of Warcraft's 10.2 update.