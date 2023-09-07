New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Guardians of the Dream interview

We spoke with the WoW creative team to learn about the 10.2 update for the MMO.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the most recent expansion for the MMO, adding new locations, characters, and quests. While we’re likely still far away from the next major expansion, Blizzard is continuing to keep Dragonflight fresh with incremental content updates. Next up is Guardians of the Dream, which will arrive with the game’s 10.2 update. We spoke with the devs to learn more about what’s next for WoW.

Shacknews Head of Video and WoW connoisseur Greg Burke held an interview with blizzard to learn more about what’s new in the next update. The 10.2 update will usher in Season 3, and with it comes a fresh batch of content for players to dig into. Learn more in our interview embedded above.

Players won’t have to wait much longer to check out Guardians of the Dream and everything else Blizzard has in-store for World of Warcraft’s 10.2 update. For more video game interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola