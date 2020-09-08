Metin2 gets free new expansion adding new locations and challenges The massive MMO is getting even bigger with a new free expansion.

One of Europe's largest MMOs, Metin2, is set to get even bigger with its latest expansion. Announced by publisher Gameforge, the Conquerors of Yohara expansion will be free to all players, and adds a new continent to the RPG for players to explore and meet new characters, as well as complete new challenges. What’s more, is that fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on all of the new content, as Conquerors of Yohara is available today.

Gameforge shared some additional details about Conquerors of Yohara with Shacknews via a press release. “Metin2’s Conquerors of Yohara expansion brings forth new, mystifying zones to explore, packed to the brim with ferocious bosses and new high-level dungeons. Introducing a fresh, innovative Champion system, allowing players who have reached level 120 to learn new powers and exceed their limits, Conquerors of Yohara offers challenging goals for veterans and new players alike.” The new expansion will allow those that have already hit the level cap continue to grow and strengthen their character.

Along with the DLC announcement, Gameforge also released a new trailer for Conquerors of Yohara, which can be seen above. The trailer sets the stage for the epic battles that will go down, as well as the creatures that will be encountered in Yohara. The cinematic also gives a glimpse of the new location on the map.

Key features in Conquerors of Yohara:

New skills for each class to unleash on the battlefields of Yohara

A new chapter added to the main storyline of Metin2

A new continent, Yohara, with multiple zones including Kian Village, the Abandoned Fortress, Dong Gwang Plain, and the new Guild zones, with more to discover

The new Champion system, which allows players to increase their stats beyond the level 120 cap

A new equipment slot and new Sung Ma power-ups

Exciting new monsters, deadly new bosses, and a treasure-trove of loot, ripe for the taking

Ferocious, new, high-level dungeons including The Gnoll Caves and Sung Mahi Tower

New repeatable biology quests

Fans excited about the new Metin2 expansion can jump in and explore today.