Chrono Odyssey is a new fantasy MMORPG coming to consoles

Npixel has shared the first look at gameplay in Chrono Odyssey.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Npixel
3

The MMO genre continues to grow and evolve, but we’ve yet to get a new game built from the ground up to run on the latest generation of consoles. Npixel hopes to change that with Chrono Odyssey, a new fantasy MMORPG developed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The publisher has shared a new trailer that spotlights the world, gameplay, and classes in Chrono Odyssey.

Chrono Odyssey was revealed in news posts to the PlayStation Blog and Xbox Wire. Set in the fantasy world of Setera, Npixel boasts that the game will be immersive and built using the latest technology. The developer provided more details about Chrono Odyssey’s engine and combat in the announcement post.

The new trailer for Chrono Odyssey shows off the MMO’s real-time combat and various enemies. One sequence shows a group of players fighting a dragon. We also learn more about the Chronotector, a special device that will let players pause and rewind time. It will be interesting to see how this will work in a shared online space.

There is no release date for Chrono Odyssey, but it’s confirmed to be released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’ve created a new topic page for Chrono Odyssey on Shacknews where you can expect to read future updates on the game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

