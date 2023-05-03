Chrono Odyssey is a new fantasy MMORPG coming to consoles Npixel has shared the first look at gameplay in Chrono Odyssey.

The MMO genre continues to grow and evolve, but we’ve yet to get a new game built from the ground up to run on the latest generation of consoles. Npixel hopes to change that with Chrono Odyssey, a new fantasy MMORPG developed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The publisher has shared a new trailer that spotlights the world, gameplay, and classes in Chrono Odyssey.

Chrono Odyssey was revealed in news posts to the PlayStation Blog and Xbox Wire. Set in the fantasy world of Setera, Npixel boasts that the game will be immersive and built using the latest technology. The developer provided more details about Chrono Odyssey’s engine and combat in the announcement post.

At first glance Chrono Odyssey may seem like your typical MMORPG, but what sets Chrono Odyssey apart from the rest is its unparalleled graphics, made by the UE5 engine and our accumulated expertise. We have also elevated combat to new heights by incorporating the Chrono (time) element, which serves as the core of the game’s universe, as well as the real-time MMO content enjoyed by hundreds of players to provide a dynamic social experience unlike any other.

The new trailer for Chrono Odyssey shows off the MMO’s real-time combat and various enemies. One sequence shows a group of players fighting a dragon. We also learn more about the Chronotector, a special device that will let players pause and rewind time. It will be interesting to see how this will work in a shared online space.

There is no release date for Chrono Odyssey, but it’s confirmed to be released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’ve created a new topic page for Chrono Odyssey on Shacknews where you can expect to read future updates on the game.