Marvel Heroes: re-interpreting Marvel's stories

Though it's a long way from completion, there has been recent buzz surrounding Marvel Heroes, the upcoming free-to-play MMORPG based on the Marvel Universe. Beta invites have started rolling out and developer Gazillion Entertainment recently made an appearance at New York Comic Con to reveal more details about the game. I recently got in touch with Jeff Lind, Gazillion Entertainment studio director, to learn more about their massive interpretation of the Marvel Universe.