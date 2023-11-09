Marvel Snap November 9, 2023 OTA update patch notes adjusts Mobius & buffs Doctor Strange Mobius' ability has been reverted to a previous change Doctor Strange's has been reduced in Marvel Snap's latest OTA patch.

We’ve got ourselves another OTA update in Marvel Snap to take us to the weekend. Second Dinner’s game continues to be one of the more popular free-to-play offerings out there right now, and with various new heroes, villains, and Marvel characters coming to the game all the time, balances are regular for the game. This one takes aim at issues with the Mobius card, where a previous patch nerfed him a little too hard. It also aims to boost Docter Strange’s viability a bit to get him back into decks. You’ll want to see the full patch notes to see what changes have been made.

Marvel Snap November 9, 2023 OTA update

The latest Marvel Snap OTA update aims to bring a bit of viability back to Doctor Strange by reducing his cost.

Source: Second Dinner

Second Dinner launched the latest Marvel Snap OTA update and its patch notes this week, aiming heavily to tackle issues with Mobius. Second Dinner actually apologized for nerfs and context written in previous patch notes that made it seem like a nerf for Mobius was always planned. The devs have also reverted him back to a previous form where his ability is ongoing instead of only until the end of his turn. Just as well, Doctor Strange was a good card for Move decks at the beginning, but has fallen off. This patch buffs him slightly to help try to bring him back into play. Check out the full notes below:

Mobius M. Mobius

[Old] 2/3 – On Reveal: Until the end of next turn, your Costs can’t be increased and your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.

[New (sort of)] 3/3 – Ongoing: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.

Doctor Strange

[Old] 3/3 – On Reveal: Move your highest-Power card(s) to this location.

[Change] 3/3 -> 2/3

Shang-Chi

[Old] 4/3 – On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.

[New] 4/3 – On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 10 or more Power.

Monster

[Old] 6/9

[Change] 6/9 -> 6/10

She-Hulk

[Old] 6/9 – Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

[Change] 6/9 -> 6/10

Warpath

[Old] 4/5 – Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +4 Power.

[New] 4/5 – Ongoing: If any of your locations are empty, +5 Power.

Jessica Jones

[Old] 4/4 – On Reveal: If you don’t play a card at this location next turn, +4 Power.

[Change] 4/4 -> 4/5

Strong Guy

[Old] 4/4 – Ongoing: If your hand is empty, +6 Power.

[Change] 4/4 -> 3/3

That covers the Marvel Snap OTA patch notes for this one, but stay tuned to our Marvel Snap topic for more updates and coverage, as well as guides to some of the best decks in the game.