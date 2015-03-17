Destruction AllStars revealed during PS5 livestream
Get ready to smash vehicles to pieces in Destruction AllStars.
Sierra will soon be delivering nearly double the amount of content in Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions when it becomes Evolved later this month.
Sierra Entertainment has been resurrected, and with it, a new Geometry Wars from the team who were responsible for the series. Grip your analog sticks tight and check out our review of Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions.
This isn't your old man's Geometry Wars. Dimensions offers a whole new take on a beloved shooter.
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions won't merely be more levels, according to Lucid Games' Nick Davies. The game is ready to take the next big step in the series, which includes venturing into 3D space.
2K Drive, an iOS sim racer from Lucid Games, is coming to North America this fall.
Jacob Jones and the Bigfoot Mystery is getting its first episode on Vita today for $2.99.
Lucid Games, a studio composed of ex-Bizarre Creations staff, has announced a Vita puzzle game called Jacob Jones and the Bigfoot Mystery.
While Bizarre Creations is sadly gone, things are looking up for several former members, who've formed a new studio named Lucid Games.