New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Limbic Entertainment

Might & Magic X: Legacy launching in January

Throwback RPG Might & Magic X: Legacy has been available through Early Access for a few months now, but not everyone fancies playing an incomplete game. Come January 23, publisher Ubisoft has announced, you'll get to play the finished version, which will be sold in a box too.

Might & Magic X Legacy announced

Ubisoft has released a few assorted Might & Magic games since it bought the series from the defunct 3DO in 2003, but the core RPG series that started the whole lot was left fallow. It's back now, though. Ubisoft today announced Might & Magic X Legacy and yes, it's still first-person and turn-based.

Hello, Meet Lola