Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Happy Ending Update out now
See the game through Faith's eyes in this raunchy free update.
See the game through Faith's eyes in this raunchy free update.
Is that a little Larry in your pocket or are you just playing the mobile version?
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry brings Larry Laffer and his exploits to PS4 and Switch this summer.
Larry returns in his first full-length adventure in some time. How does it hold up to the originals? Our review.
The legend is being snatched right out of the 80s and there's a lot for him to learn.
A new Larry for a whole new audience.
Dust off your best white suit.
Lonely Lothario Larry Laffer has been forced to delay his return to the public spotlight about a month, as Replay Games has announced it is delaying the release of Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded until late June.
Leisure Suit Larry has been getting the HD treatment from Replay Games after its successful Kickstarter, and the awkward little man in search of love should be making his return on May 31, Replay Games CEO Paul Trowe told Shacknews today.
That lovable loser Larry Laffer is getting remade in HD, but unfortunately his coming out party is going to be a bit delayed. An update on the Leisure Suit Larry HD Kickstarter page reveals that the game will be coming out in late May "at the earliest."