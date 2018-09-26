New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

All Stories Tagged: Leisure Suit Larry Series

Leisure Suit Larry HD delayed until late June

Lonely Lothario Larry Laffer has been forced to delay his return to the public spotlight about a month, as Replay Games has announced it is delaying the release of Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded until late June.

Leisure Suit Larry HD targeting May 31 release

Leisure Suit Larry has been getting the HD treatment from Replay Games after its successful Kickstarter, and the awkward little man in search of love should be making his return on May 31, Replay Games CEO Paul Trowe told Shacknews today.

Leisure Suit Larry HD remake coming in late May

That lovable loser Larry Laffer is getting remade in HD, but unfortunately his coming out party is going to be a bit delayed. An update on the Leisure Suit Larry HD Kickstarter page reveals that the game will be coming out in late May "at the earliest."

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola