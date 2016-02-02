Metal Slug Tactics brings the classic franchise back as a turn-based tactical RPG
SNK fans had something to rejoice about during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2021 as Metal Slug returned as a tactical strategy game.
SNK fans had something to rejoice about during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2021 as Metal Slug returned as a tactical strategy game.
A year after releasing its debut bullet hell platformer, Leikir Studios is looking to get a little friendlier with its sophomore effort, which is a couch multiplayer game called Wondershot. Shacknews goes hands-on.