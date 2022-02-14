Focus Home Interactive to acquire Metal Slug Tactics dev Leikir Studio It would seem that Leikir Studio will be joining Dotemu under the Focus Home umbrella.

One of the more interesting gaming propositions on the way in 2022 is Leikir Studio’s Metal Slug Tactics, which blends all of the aesthetic we know and love about the classic arcade run-and-gun with turn-based strategy gameplay. It’s set to arrive under the publishing of Dotemu sometime in 2022, but ahead of that launch, Leikir Studio has some further good news to celebrate. The studio will officially be acquired by Focus Home Interactive.

Focus Home Interactive announced its impending acquisition of Leikir Studio in a press release on February 14, 2022. According to the release, Leikir Studio’s team of 20 employees and devs is set to join the Focus Home Interactive’s collection of studios and partners, which includes Dotemu. With this acquisition, Leikir will become a permanent part of the further Focus home family, which includes the likes of Deck13, Douze-Dixièmes, and Streum On. It also means we could see further collaboration between Dotemu and Leikir even following the release of Metal Slug Tactics.

Metal Slug Tactics was announced during the Summer Game Fest showcase around E3 2021. We still don’t have release date info yet beyond the fact that it should be coming sometime in 2022. Still, it’s looked like another promising title among the Dotemu slate, featuring our favorite Metal Slug Heroes and their super vehicles as they battle against enemy armies in a tactical strategy setting. Heavy machineguns, grenades, rocket launchers, and destructible terrain have been shown throughout the footage we’ve seen so far as Leikir works to faithfully adapt all things good about Metal Slug with the help of original franchise developer and publisher SNK.

It would appear Leikir Studio is in good company as it joins Dotemu under Focus Home Interactive. Stay tuned as we await further details on where Metal Slug Tactics will land on the 2022 gaming calendar.