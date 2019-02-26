New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

'Life of Pi' FX director to supervise visuals in Warcraft movie

Developments on the Warcraft movie front keep getting more interesting. First, we find out that Moon and Source Code director Duncan Jones would be would be taking over for Sam Raimi. Now we hear that the man behind the Academy Award winning visual effects team for Life of Pi will be directing the effects in the world of Azeroth.

'Moon,' 'Source Code' director chosen for Warcraft movie

Not much has been said about the new Warcraft movie since Sam Raimi said he was no longer directing the film. But now, Legendary Pictures has announced his replacement, grabbing the the director of sci-fi films Moon and Source Code.

