Street Fighter movie gets release date days after losing directors

The Street Fighter movie is in the news today and the latest chapter may raise some eyebrows. Sony has issued an official release date for the next movie in the franchise, which is interesting, because the announcement comes on the heels of the movie losing its two directors.

According to Variety, Sony will release the Street Fighter movie on March 20, 2026. The film comes from Legendary and is being produced in conjunction with Capcom. What makes this story interesting is that there's no indication of who's set to direct. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that directors Danny and Michael Philippou had exited the project. Known for breakout hit Talk to Me, the Philipou brothers had cited scheduling issues as the reasoning for their departure from the Street Fighter movie. A replacement director has not been named, which makes the timing of Wednesday's release date news curious.



This is the first theatrical release based on Capcom's hit fighting game franchise since 2009's infamous Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li from 20th Century Fox, which was panned by critics and audiences and also bombed at the box office. Prior to that came 1994's Street Fighter, which wasn't exactly a good movie, but has reached a cult status among moviegoers, partly due to the final performance of the late Raul Julia. The Shacknews Hall of Fame inducted both the 1994 Street Fighter movie and Raul Julia into its 2022 class.

We'll continue monitoring news on the upcoming Street Fighter movie, including its search for a new director.