Kingdom Hearts 1 & 2 coming to Xbox One
Those who have missed out on the Kingdom Hearts series will be able to enjoy on Xbox soon. Both Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 are coming Xbox One.
Return to the Keyblade Graveyard, as Square Enix releases the next trailer for the Kingdom Hearts 3: Re:Mind DLC days before the start of this year's Tokyo Game Show.
Experience the magic of Kingdom Hearts all over again with these concerts, held in a city (hopefully) near you.
Square Enix dropped the first trailer for Kingdom Hearts 3's story DLC, revealing that Re:Mind is coming this winter.
Kingdom Hearts 3 is getting new DLC called Re:Mind with some new goodies on their way within.
Kingdom Hearts 3's upcoming Critical Mode update is coming out tomorrow, so you can make the game even harder, if that's what you're looking for.
The OP and Games Workshop announced a partnership earlier this year and Talisman: Kingdom Hearts Edition is the first production from it.
This week the Shacknews staff discusses which of Disney's many colorful universes they would like to see appear in the Kingdom Hearts series.
Does Kingdom Hearts 3 live up to over a decade's worth of hype? It certainly does! Our review.
With original voice actor Leonard Nimoy passing away in 2015, who has stepped into the voice actor role for central Kingdom Hearts villain Master Xehanort for Kingdom Hearts 3?